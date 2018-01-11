“Smash-hit” Onegin is coming to Vernon

“Passionate, new indie-rock musical hits the stage of the performing arts centre in February

The Arts Club Theatre returns to Vernon next month with the smash hit Onegin, a passionate new indie-rock musical featuring a stirring score and timeless story of love and jealously.

It’s winter in Russia long ago, and Evgeni Onegin is visiting the Larin family home. When his presence stirs romance and passion long forgotten by its residents, relationships are torn apart by jealousy and swords clash in an epic duel!

Based on Pushkin’s original poem and Tchaikovsky’s opera of the same name, Onegin is written by Amiel Gladstone and Veda Hille.

Having worked together on other hit shows like Do You Want What I Have Got?, A Craigslist Cantata and East Van Panto, the ingenious musical theatre duo complement each other’s best qualities. Directed by Gladstone with musical direction by Hille, who also acts as one of the onstage musicians, Onegin is the team’s first co-written full-length musical.

Lumby’s own Amiel Gladstone is considered to be a prolific playwright and director, with a long list of successful productions ranging from small black box stages to the Vancouver Opera. Hille, known for her quirky aesthetic and eccentric stage presence, started her career as an indie musician, and quickly gained national attention with her scores for musical theatre and film.

Making history and cleaning up at the Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards, Onegin brought home Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Performance by an Actor and Actress in a Lead Role, Outstanding Original Composition, Significant Artistic Achievement and many more. Onegin has been on Canada’s biggest stages including the National Arts Centre and CanStage.

Onegin hits the stage of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $48 for adults, $45 for seniors and $43 for students and are available by calling TicketSeller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online at www.ticketseller.ca.