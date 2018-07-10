The Smith Fraser Duo will record a live CD at Record City July 20. (File photo)

Smith Fraser Duo to record live album at Vernon’s Record City

Concert is July 20

Smith and Fraser are caught in the middle between folk and jazz — and the result is magic.

The Smith Fraser Duo is set to record a live CD at Record City July 14 at 7 p.m.

The duo’s concerts reflect influences as diverse as Django Rheinhart, Bruce Cockburn, Dave Brubeck, Duke Ellington and James Taylor. They play a mix of original and classic tunes to keep audiences guessing.

“We’ve both made records in the past, but this will be our first one together — and we will capture it all live in one exciting concert,” said Andrew Smith.

Smith is a troubadour whose music has taken him all over the world. He is an accomplished singer-songwriter, tap-style guitarist and an award-winning music producer. Smith is one of few Canadians to win the prestigious Kerrville Newfolk Songwriting Competition in the United States and his instrumental CD Escape Velocity won him the Okanagan Instrumental Artist Award. Smith is also a recent winner of the Okanagan Arts Awards in the category of Music.

Neil Fraser is a master guitarist, studio player, composer and arranger. Coming from a background of jazz, blues and roots music, he is a highly respected and sought-after musician.

“Neil has spent most of his musical life as a ‘Jazzman’ and I’ve spent most of mine as a singer-songwriter ‘Folkie.’ What we do together has been described as ‘a delightful collision of folk and jazz,’” Smith said.

As a teacher, Fraser has been imparting his skills in lessons and at music camps across B.C. for many years. Fraser has great respect for guitarists such as Django Reinhardt, Wes Montgomery and Eric Clapton, and likes to take chances on stage — taking his audience along for the ride.

Tickets are available for $20 at Record City and the Bean Scene Coffee House.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Acclaimed Tom Petty tribute to rock Vernon’s Caetani Centre
Next story
Cowboys cook up history

Just Posted

Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

Officer uninjured, suspect still sought by RCMP

Smith Fraser Duo to record live album at Vernon’s Record City

Concert is July 20

Armstrong to craft new sewer, water rates

Input from public meetings received at council July 9

Vernon social partners moving towards solutions

Committee understands fear, anger and frustration that some local businesses have experienced as a result of the lack of shelter beds and the need for more treatment and recovery programs

Vernon businesses applaud safety recommendations

Vernon business community eager for downtown safety improvements

Cowboys cook up history

O’Keefe Ranch Cowboy Dinner Show runs every Friday in July and August

B.C. men get combined 20 years in jail in large-scale fentanyl bust

Charges stem from a 2016 drug lab bust that also found the deadly drug W-18, a first in Canada

Vernon ballet students test mettle in Royal Academy Exams

Okanagan School of Ballet dancers were examined by Leslie Shearer

Shuswap community rallies to fundraise for sick infant

Baby Jaxon Langdon is fighting for his life in B.C. Children’s Hospital

Vernon leaders join league of support for breastfeeding

La Leche League Canada, Vernon meets July 18

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Acclaimed Tom Petty tribute to rock Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Breakdown: The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute performs July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Okanagan Military Tattoo announces new honourary patron

Fifth annual event July 28-29

Classic Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land back

Law of the Land runs from July 24 to Aug. 26

Most Read