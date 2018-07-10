Smith Fraser Duo to record live album at Vernon’s Record City

Smith and Fraser are caught in the middle between folk and jazz — and the result is magic.

The Smith Fraser Duo is set to record a live CD at Record City July 14 at 7 p.m.

The duo’s concerts reflect influences as diverse as Django Rheinhart, Bruce Cockburn, Dave Brubeck, Duke Ellington and James Taylor. They play a mix of original and classic tunes to keep audiences guessing.

“We’ve both made records in the past, but this will be our first one together — and we will capture it all live in one exciting concert,” said Andrew Smith.

Smith is a troubadour whose music has taken him all over the world. He is an accomplished singer-songwriter, tap-style guitarist and an award-winning music producer. Smith is one of few Canadians to win the prestigious Kerrville Newfolk Songwriting Competition in the United States and his instrumental CD Escape Velocity won him the Okanagan Instrumental Artist Award. Smith is also a recent winner of the Okanagan Arts Awards in the category of Music.

Neil Fraser is a master guitarist, studio player, composer and arranger. Coming from a background of jazz, blues and roots music, he is a highly respected and sought-after musician.

“Neil has spent most of his musical life as a ‘Jazzman’ and I’ve spent most of mine as a singer-songwriter ‘Folkie.’ What we do together has been described as ‘a delightful collision of folk and jazz,’” Smith said.

As a teacher, Fraser has been imparting his skills in lessons and at music camps across B.C. for many years. Fraser has great respect for guitarists such as Django Reinhardt, Wes Montgomery and Eric Clapton, and likes to take chances on stage — taking his audience along for the ride.

Tickets are available for $20 at Record City and the Bean Scene Coffee House.

