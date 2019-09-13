Smooth and robust Penticton band plays Enderby

Three Scotch In returns for second 2019 show in North Okanagan

Three Scotch In plays Lorenzo’s Cafe Saturday, Sept. 21. (Three Scotch In image)

The full-bodied flavour of Three Scotch In is returning to the North Okanagan.

The Penticton band, which was featured at Armstrong’s Music in the Park this summer, is ready to rock Lorenzo’s Cafe Saturday, Sept. 21.

“We’ve got an arsenal of originals and bangin’ covers and we are stoked to be playing at this legendary venue!” the group said.

According to one of the lead vocals, Aaron Gordon, they are: “a four piece (acoustic/electric guitar, bass, drums, four part harmonies) cover and party band that comes with full PA/Production, backline, a massive catalogue of music covering everything from CCR to Justin Timberlake, and from George Strait to Alice In Chains.”

Over the past two years, Three Scotch In has performed at events with AGM (Aaron Gordon Music) for over 60 Okanagan weddings and personal events, 15 corporate events and played Peachfest 2018 in addition to touring B.C. and Alberta hitting The Molson Canadian Theatre at The Hard Rock Casino, and becoming preferred vendors for Penticton Lakeside Resort, Summerhill Winery, and several other prominent local venues. They also made the final voting round for Penticton’s “Best Of” in the Local Band Category this year.

You can check them out Sept. 21 in Enderby, doors open at 6, music is at 8 and tickets are $10 at the door.

