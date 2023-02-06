‘So You Think You Can Spell?’: spelling bee buzzes back to Salmon Arm after 4 years

Bee, with breakfast, raises funds for Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society

Team Bee-Witched has been superbly successful in previous spelling bees in Salmon Arm, this one in 2018. (File photo)

The bee is back!

After a three-year hiatus, the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) is announcing the return of its popular ‘So You Think You Can Spell?’ Spelling Bee fundraiser.

Always filled with fun and prizes – mixed in with some serious spelling, you’re invited to put together a team, a theme and costumes of some sort.

The event is set for Wednesday, May 3 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm.

Along with laughs over letters, you’ll be able to indulge in a tasty breakfast.

The deadline to enter is Monday, April 3.

This will be the seventh bee fundraiser for LASS, the first since 2019. Both returning and and new teams are welcome.

LASS organizers emphasize that the bee is a “fun”draiser that’s all about teamwork and community building.

“No one spells alone!”

When you go to the Spelling Bee Team registration, you’ll be asked about a donation amount. The levels range from “Queen Bee” to “Bumblebee” sponsors. Teams are made up of eight spellers but if you don’t have enough, organizers might be able to round up some extras.

For questions, concerns or a registration form, you’re asked to contact event chair Terra Stephenson, Children’s Programs Coordinator for LASS. You can reach her by email at: childprograms@shuswapliteracy.ca or by phoning 250-463-4555.

There is room for 15 teams, so participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible to confirm a spot.

The bee supports the many community literacy programs run by LASS. They include Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, ONE TO ONE reading, Valid After-School reading program, Summer Slide reading camp and the Cyber Seniors computer tutoring program.

Read more: Team Bee-Witched earns top marks in community spelling bee

Read more: Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

EntertainmentSalmon Arm