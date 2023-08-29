Society announces jazzy music season in Vernon

Lineup of live musicians tuned in for September to December

The Vernon Jazz Society is all tuned up with a new line-up for September to December.

“Patrons will enjoy a nice balance of vocal and instrumental performances,” said Hadrian Merler, society director of bookings.

The Kristian Alexandrov Quartet was slated to open the season Sept. 2. But the show had to be cancelled due to the area fires and uncertainties.

The Adam Robert Thomas Quartet arrives from Vancouver Sept. 16 with stellar musicians.

“They will impress you with their musical skill and passion,” said Merler

Adam Robert Thomas, a Juno Award-nominated vocalist and guitarist will be accompanied by Chris Gestrin on piano, Wynston Minckler on bass, and Sam Cartwright on drums.

“If you like music by Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, don’t miss this show.”

The show also features a special event as the Jazz Club teams up with Cambium Cidery.

“Come early, enjoy a tasting and help the club choose the ciders that will be featured in the bar this season.”

Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Lust Life Jazz Band, a modern jazz quintet from Victoria, will perform Sept. 30.

“This group of musicians takes a jazz approach to blues, Latin, funk and pop. Lust Life will get your feet moving.”

The band features Bryn Badel on trumpet and vocals, Al Vance on guitar, Ryan Tandy on bass, Jeff Cooper on sax and club favourite Justin Glibbery on piano.

The Jazz Club is in its 24th year of bringing live music to Vernon. The club is one of only three live jazz venues in B.C. and nominated as one of three top live music clubs in the Okanagan.

It is located at 3000 31st Street, above Nolan’s Pharmasave.

The venue offers cabaret seating and a full bar with a great wine list.

Visit vernonjazz.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Note, new starting time with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. and showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

