Songs from the ’70s get Vernon singers in the groove

That ’70s Show featured with 2 performances this weekend

Vernon Community Singers dressed for the 1970s, left to right Pauline Huseby, Maaike vanZwaaij, Julie Pick, Janet Irving, Debbie Simpson, Renee deTourdonnet, John Irving, Wendy Waters, Ardene Howe and Marsha Thompson. (Contributed)

Come, get your groove on with the Vernon Community Singers as they celebrate their 30th anniversary with That ’70s Show.

Join conductor Terry Logan, accompanist Bonnie Johnson, tap your toes and sing along with band members Jim Leonard on bass, Marsha Thompson and Kerry Parks on guitar with Neil Morrison on drums at Trinity United Church both Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m and Saturday, April 22 at 3.

“We’re stoked to be takin’ it to the max! Mamma Mia can you dig it?” said Julie Pick, vice president of the singers.

“So, let it be, hey Jude, you dancing queen, remember you’ve got a friend. Hop in a big yellow taxi, take it to the bridge over troubled water past the YMCA, cause I have a dream (thank God I’m a country boy).”

Tickets, available at the Schubert Center and from members, are $20 for adults, children under 16 are free.

“Peace out.”

