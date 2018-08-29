Soulful sounds in store at Vernon show

Nanaimo acoustic duo Builder & the Banshee will be playing a two-hour matinee Sunday, Sept. 2.

The musicians were supposed to play Rock Stock festival in Williams Lake over the long weekend, which was cancelled due to wildfire risk and excessive smoke in the area but are still making their way to Vernon.

Showgoers can expect an original set by the duo; and another solo set by WCMA-nominated singer/guitar player Laura Kelsey, who will play original songs as well as favourite covers and classics.

Showtime is 2 p.m. and tickets are suggested admission at $10.

After a chance meeting on the water, woodworker-guitarist Mike “Builder” Harding and singer-songwriter Laura “Banshee” Kelsey write a unique blend of soulful folk rock.

Their spirited performances are peppered with the stories behind the songs, inspired by the West Coast, natural elements and wildfires. Mike has spent a lot of time in the trees; and Laura brings her background that includes a Western Canadian Music Award nomination as a vocalist and hundreds of cafe, bar and festival performances with bands and as a solo artist. The duo is currently working on recording their first album, The Hand Holding the Matchbook.

Record City is a music store, cafe and all ages venue that hosts weekly live events.