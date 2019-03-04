Sounds and sights of Cuba centre stage at Vernon Performing Arts Centre

Dance Cuba’s Cuba Vibra is set to ignite the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage March 15 in the 2018-19 dance series. (Photo submitted)

A slice of Cuban life is coming to the Vernon stage.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Dance Cuba’s Cuba Vibra! Friday, March 15 at 7:30 pm. Cuba Vibra! is the fourth show in the 2018/19 SPOTLIGHT Dance Series.

“Straight from the island, Lizt Alfonso’s Dance Cuba brings the irresistible Havana heat with their twenty-dancer ensemble and a flavourful fusion of cha-cha, rumba, conga and mambo, accompanied by a scintillating seven-piece live band,” said Janelle Escott, marketing and community engagement director.

Famous for their unique amalgamation of ballet, contemporary, flamenco and popular Cuban dance forms, Dance Cuba has performed all over the world in more than 200 cities and five continents. They’ve participated in such festivals as the Central Park Summerstage Festival in New York and the Luminato Toronto Festival of Arts and Creativity, and shared the stage with many acclaimed groups including the National Ballet of Cuba, the Ballet of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, the National Ballet of China and many more.

Notably, they were the first Cuban dance company to perform in the Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony in 2015, and the first ever Cuban company to stage a show at Broadway at the New Victory Theatre in 2003.

Dance Cuba was founded by Alfonso when she was 23-years-old. Trained at prestigious Cuban ballet schools and Spanish dance academies, Alfonso graduated from Cuba’s Higher Institute for the Arts with a focus in Theatre and Drama. Since opening Dance Cuba, she has established a Dance Academy, Children’s and Youth Ballets, choreography courses and competitions. Her devotion to the education of children earned her the International Spotlight Award presented by Michelle Obama in 2016. Alfonso has also been awarded countless times for her choreography, including The National Culture Order, Canada’s Dora Award for Best Choreography of a musical, the First Choreography Prize from the Cuban Artists and Writers Association, and many more.

“Vacation with us inside our theatre to the colourful, flavourful, and spectacular Cuban culture, and enjoy the hottest dance party you’ll experience this spring with Cuba Vibra!” Escott said.

Tickets for Dance Cuba’s Cuba Vibra! are $48 for adults, $45 for seniors and $43 for students and can be purchased now through the Ticket Seller Box Office by calling 549-SHOW (7469) or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

