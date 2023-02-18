Special screening of Vernon award-nominated film to raise funds

A special screening of Vernon’s Melissa Jacobs’ Inspired Kindness Productions documentary Women Lead Through Adversity will raise funds for Jacobs’ Christmas in July campaign. The screening of the Okanagan Screen Award-nominated documentary is set for Sunday, April 2, at 6 p.m. at the Towne Theatre. (Contributed)

A special screening of an award-nominated, made-in-the-North-Okanagan film will help local families.

Vernon’s Melissa Jacobs, owner-operator of Inspire Kindness Productions, produced the documentary Women Lead Through Adversity, featuring local women in an inspirational story with lessons on thriving through hardship.

The documentary, funded by a $20,000 grant from Telus with STORYHIVE, will play Sunday, April 2, at 6 p.m. at the Towne Theatre.

“It’s a fundraiser for Inspire Kindness Productions for our annual Christmas in July campaign, where families will be nominated by our community,” said Jacobs.

Local singer/songwriter Andrew Allen collaborated with Inspire Kindness Productions for the documentary’s soundtrack with the yet-to-be-released song Feels Like.

Tickets for the Vernon showing of Women Lead Through Adversity can be purchased at https://www.inspirekindnessproductions.com/event-info/women-lead-through-adversity-documentary-screening.

