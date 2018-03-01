Vernon-born Amelia Sirianni leads the Caetani Cultural Centre’s theatre workshop alongside Camillia Courts March 20-23. (Photo submitted)

Spring break workshop ignites love of theatre

The Caetani Cultural Centre hosts Discover Your Inner Performer March 20-23

With the help of local professionals, kids will have the opportunity to uncover their inner John Barrymore.

The Caetani Cultural Centre hosts Discover Your Inner Performer with Amelia Sirianni and Camillia Courts March 20-23.

“Camillia and I can’t wait for spring break,” Sirianni said. “I had the privilege of playing Diana in Anne of Green Gables, the musical many years ago and it was such a wonderful experience that I can’t wait to share it with a whole new generation of performers.”

The spring break workshop, aimed at ages nine-13, focuses on performance skills in a broad range of disciplines.

“Students of Caetani’s spring break camp are going to be immersed in the rehearsal world of musical theatre. They will get to dance, sing and act excerpts from Anne of Green Gables. No previous dance or voice work is necessary, just a desire to perform.”

Sirianni, a Vernon-product, trained at the Randolph Academy for the Performing Arts and worked as a professional actress in Toronto for a decade before returning to the Okanagan. Courts studied dance in 1990 with a focus on tap, lyrical and contemporary and has been teaching the craft since 2012.

Discover Your Inner Performer runs at the Caetani Cultural Centre March 20-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $125. For more information and to register, visit www.caetani.org.

