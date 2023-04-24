St. John’s duo pumped to play Vernon

Rube & Rake play for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society Friday, April 28 at the Vernon Jazz Club. (Contributed)

Deb Matheson

Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society

Meet Rube & Rake, the award-winning St. John’s- based guitar/vocal duo Josh Sandu and Andrew Laite.

Their music fits comfortably in the folk tradition of road-worn tales and lost love laments told across an ever-changing, often lonely landscape… think latenight wind-downs, long drives, a walk by the water: solitary and steadfast, honest and true.

Following the award-winning 2017 debut of Back and Forth, Sandu and Laite wanted their next album to keep the core of that album’s artistic successes: musical and collaborative harmony, and folk storytelling.

“The first album ends up being the greatest hits of what you’ve done so far,” said Laite. “With record number two, you want it to be in the ring with the first one, only bigger and stronger.”

So for their sophomore album Leaving With Nothing, Sandu and Laite enlisted producer Adam Hogan, best known for his anthemic guitar work as a member of Newfoundland’s most beloved indie-rock outfit, Hey Rosetta!

Recorded bits at a time in houses around St. John’s, the three worked to expand the band’s sound to include more instrumentation and pleasingly surprising time changes.

Their efforts paid off, as they picked up the 2021 Music NL award for Folk/Roots Album of the Year, and the 2022 East Coast Music Award for Songwriters of the Year.

“We can’t wait to come to Vernon for our first ever show there to share new material from our album we’ve been working on for the last year,” said Sandu. “We’re happy to be back on the road, and can’t wait to see you all there!”

Rube & Rake play for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society Friday, April 28 at the Vernon Jazz Club.

Mark Fossen will be opening for Rube & Rake, with doors opening at 6:45 before the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets ($30) available at Expressions of Time, TicketSeller, or at the door (if available).

