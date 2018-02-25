Debra DiGiovanni headlines the 14th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 10. (Facebook photo)

Stand-up comedians laugh into the arts centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff March 10

Celebrating International Women’s Day has never been funnier.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff 14 March 10 at 8 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“This special presentation is one of Vernon’s biggest stand-up comedy events of the year,” said the society audience development officer Keyanna Burgher. “What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than with the funniest female comics around.”

A beloved annual tradition, I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff brings a selection of professional stand-up comedians together for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter.

Headlining the 14th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff is comedian Debra DiGiovanni. She’s been called the best comedian to see after a messy break up”, with a sharp edge, rapid-fire delivery and playful air. A regular at comedy festivals and clubs across the country, DiGiovanni is a four-time Canadian Comedy Award winner and was Canada’s favourite female comedian for three years running.

DiGiovanni has appeared on several comedy shows including Gotham Live in New York City, Stand Up in Stilettos in Los Angeles, and Stand and Deliver for NuvoTV. She’s become a household name from her frequent appearances on CBC radio’s The Debaters, as well as the Much Music show Video on Trial. DiGiovanni was a finalist on the fifth season of the hit NBC show Last Comic Standing and a favourite on Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, having attended 10 times.

You can see DiGiovanni in her independent film Unlucky, her stand up DVD single, Awkward Female (which is now playing on Netflix), and as a panelist on the comedy network’s revival of Match Game. She’s even picked up a Gemini Award for best-televised comedy performance in 2010. Originally from Tillsonburg, Ont., DiGiovanni now lives in Los Angeles, California.

The evening will be emceed by Jan Bannister, with opening acts Alison Ogilvie and Nic Enright Morin.

“Celebrate International Women’s Day with us and some of the funniest women in comedy,” Burgher said. “Get the girls together for this annual ritual, and revel in the joys of being a woman.”

Tickets for I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff 14 featuring headliner Debra DiGiovanni are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. Adult material and situations – may not be appropriate for all audiences.

