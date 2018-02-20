Stars from Riverdale, Planet of the Apes in Kelowna for KFX

The three-day lineup for Kelowna Fan Experience produced by New Vintage Theatre will be filled with performance, film, animation, cosplay and gaming events.

Two showcase events will kick off the festival on Friday, March 23. First will be the Okanagan Cast and Crew movie premiere of The Humanity Bureau by Dave Schultz and Travis Cloyd, produced by Minds Eye Entertainment.

The dystopian thriller set in the year 2030 was filmed in 2017 in Oliver and Osoyoos using three innovative platforms including Barco Escape and cinematic virtual reality. The cast and crew screening of the sci-fi action thriller will be held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in the Mary Irwin Theatre, said artistic director Bonnie Gratz, in a press release.

The second major event on March 23 is The Debaters – Live! in the Kelowna Community Theatre. This special live event features host Steve Patterson and two of his favourite comics Evany Rosen and Ivan Decker, performing stand-up and two hilarious debates created for the Kelowna Fan Experience live audiences only.

The engaging format is part stand-up, part quiz show, and part comedy competition with the live audience picking the winner. Steve Patterson and Evany Rosen will also be on site on Saturday to do book signings and meet fans as well.

Saturday and Sunday bring out more stars including Nathalie Boltt from Riverdale, District 9, Aleks Paunovic from Planet of The Apes, Van Helsing, PJ Phil from Much Music & YTV, Gary Jones of Stargate SG-1 & the Sentinel. Directors Lisa Ovies and Jason Bourque; performers like dancer Spandy Andy and high profile cosplayers including The Fighting Dreamers, Stoosh Cosplay, and Bethany McNab.

Last year over 4000 people took in two separate days of KFX programming. This year’s festival will add a third day of fun and cool events. KFX and New Vintage Theatre encourage everyone not to delay getting their tickets to the weekend of events on March 23, 24 and 25. Comments Sbrega, “We sell out tickets every year. Don’t be disappointed and get your tickets for KFX on sale now, and then you will be guaranteed a seat for all the excitement!”

Regular and VIP tickets for Kelowna Fan Experience (KFX) are available at

www.selectyourtickets.com

For more information or an interview about the premiere or KFX 2018, email producer@kelownafx.com or check out www.kelownafx.com.

