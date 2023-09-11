Stellar lineup announced for Vernon Folk-Roots Music series

The Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society kicks off its new season Friday, Sept. 29. (Contributed)

The Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society is pretty excited about its upcoming season.

Society artistic director Bob Oldfield has created a spectacular season filled with some big names in the folk and roots music world, all in celebration of the society’s 10th year of operation in 2024.

“We are quite pleased with the variety and high calibre of musicians we’ll be presenting this year,” said Oldfield.

The season kicks off with renowned blues musician Tim Williams sharing his music stories on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Vernon Elks Club.

Next up is Canadian folk legend Connie Kaldor, with Aleksi Campagne opening the show Monday, Oct. 30, at the Vernon Jazz Club.

With styles ranging from new-grass to jazz, the Andrew Collins Trio will have toes tapping on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Jazz Club.

The society heads down Highway 97 south on Thursday, Feb, 1, 2024, to Creekside Theatre in Lake Country when David Francey takes to the stage.

There will be a double bill on Thursday, March 7, with James Keelaghan and Jez Lowe back at the Vernon Jazz Club.

In late April the society will celebrate its 10th year with a show by Sheri Ulrich at the Vernon Jazz Club.

The season closes out on Thursday, May 16, with Celtic sibling sensations Cassie and Maggie, from Nova Scotia.

“Additional shows may be added,” said Oldfield. “We like to take advantage of opportunities to present more artists when we can make schedules work out.”

For up to date information on show dates and times, go to the Folk-Roots website at vernonfolkroots.com.

Annual memberships are also available online for $30. Members can receive a $5 refund at each show they attend. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at TicketSeller, or at the Bean Scene in downtown Vernon.

The society will also be at the SunDog Festival in Polson Park on Sept. 22 and 23. Drop by to say hello.

