The CBC show Still Standing with comedian/host Jonny Harris came to Okanagan Falls to film an episode that airs tonight, Wednesday. (Still Standing)

The CBC show Still Standing with comedian/host Jonny Harris came to Okanagan Falls to film an episode that airs tonight, Wednesday. (Still Standing)

Still Standing TV host Jonny Harris thinks ‘OK Falls’ is more than OK

The episode featuring Okanagan Falls airs on CBC tonight, Wednesday, at 8 p.m.

The small waterfront town of Okanagan Falls is being featured on the CBC TV show Still Standing and the episode is airing tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on both CBC and CBC Gem.

While visiting OK Falls, Still Standing host Johnny Harris did a wine tasting, talked to the locals and got the lay of the land of this unincorporated town that no longer has a waterfall but keeps this claim in its name.

“Still Standing” is a mix of a comedy series and a reality series and features actor and comedian Jonny Harris. Harris travels across Canada to discover the hidden gems in small towns. According to the description of Still Standing, Harris takes a heart-warming journey to find humour in the unlikeliest of places. He immerses himself into the town’s culture as well as into the lives of its residents. He unearths tall tales during his stay before hosting a stand-up comedy routine to help draw attention to these small towns.

So what does Harris think of Okanagan Falls?

“Locals call Okanagan Falls, ‘OK Falls’ for short. And for years it was doing… just OK. But lately, Okanagan Falls is doing a lot better than OK – it’s doing great thanks to a wine industry that’s winning awards from around the world,” said Harris after he visited to the town.

READ MORE: Great Bones, Even Better Stories: Penticton house built for bootlegger was also a popular tea house, B&B

Okanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP drum up special show for 150th anniversary at Vernon Tattoo
Next story
New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers: expert

Just Posted

Erik Olesen, who ran Vernon mayor in last fall’s municipal election, failed to disclose his campaign expenses by the Feb. 13, 2023 deadline and is therefore barred from running in the next election. (File photo)
Vernon mayoral candidate can’t run in next election after failing to file campaign expenses

A First World War internment camp in Vernon, at the site of what is now MacDonald Park, is the subject of a locally written and printed book, entitled, The most difficult of our camps, Vernon Internment Camp 1914-1920. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Vernon First World War internment camp book going to schools

Power has been knocked out for 454 customers in Vernon and Coldstream due to a vehicle crash Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (BC Hydro image)
Crash knocks out power for hundreds in Vernon, Coldstream

Coldstream residents could be facing an 8.4 per cent tax hike this year. Council will decide on the tax increase at a special council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Coldstream council eyeing steep tax hike