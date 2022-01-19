Story unfolds in downtown Vernon for Family Literacy Week

Start your adventure at the library and explore the pages in store-front windows

Robyn Thurston is organizing a Story Walk Jan. 22-30 at the Vernon Library. (Literacy Society of North Okanagan photo)

A new chapter of fun is unfolding downtown for Family Literacy Week.

The Okanagan Regional Library and Literacy Society of the North Okanagan are bringing the pages of a book to life in the windows of local businesses with a Story Walk.

Throughout downtown Vernon, participants can take part in the self-guided, family-friendly tour Jan. 22 to 30.

Families, school classes, daycares and anyone interested can pick up a map and entry form at the library where the story walk begins.

Participants stroll along storefront to storefront reading pages from The Way Home for Wolf by Rachel Bright. Those who correctly answer the questions on the entry form are also eligible for the prize draw.

“If you have children in your life or are simply young at heart, this is a great opportunity to enjoy some exercise, visit the downtown, and share in the delight of story-reading,” Literacy Society executive director Wendy Aasen said.

In celebration of Family Literacy Week, the North Okanagan-Shuswap Literacy Society is also hosting a Story Walk in Enderby Jan. 25-29, starting at the library. The Unplug and Play event is one of dozens in the region, including family skating at Armstrong’s Norval Arena Jan. 23, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Jan. 26, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and parent and tot skate Jan. 28 at 11:45.

Enderby Snow Fun, Colours and Castles takes place Jan. 25 at Barnes Park at 10 a.m.

Falkland Elementary School hosts an outdoor scavenger hunt Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Pre-register by calling 250-379-2320.

For more information and activities related to Family Literacy Week, visit decoda.ca. For more information about the Story Walk, contact the Literacy Society at 250-275-3117 or visit literacysociety.ca. The walk is supported by Post-Media Raise-a-Reader, the Province of B.C. and Decoda Literacy Foundation.

