Strauss strums stories and song on Vernon stage

For a man who comes across as very laid-back and easy-going, Norm Strauss’ track record reveals a different character all together.

With 15 solo project recordings and eight compilations to his credit, he toured Europe and Western Canada extensively pre-COVID. He is planning to tour Germany again next autumn and looks forward to reconnecting with friends in an amazing art based community just outside of Dresden.

Strauss’ writing has always been fuelled by his experiences on the road: by the people he has met, events, and circumstances. He has graced many stages and impressed audiences world wide with his awe-inspiring finger-style guitar playing.

Strauss still enjoys playing house concerts.

“There is something that is more raw, more honest, about performing at a house concert,” he said. “You are able to really connect with your audience.”

No matter the setting, you can expect Strauss’ show to be roughly 50 per cent music and 50 per cent story telling. It can be an intimate evening where stories are woven like tapestry through his tunes, or an opportunity for the listener to laugh, cry, or just carry on alongside Strauss wherever his stories lead.

Strauss refers to James Taylor and Paul Simon and their ability to develop a good rapport with their audiences as strong influences on his personal style.

Rather than create CDs with a set number of tracks, Strauss maintains an archive of recordings on his website where people can purchase any number of songs they wish to download.

These days, you’re more apt to find him at a writing desk than on stage. Strauss and his wife Lee currently reside in Kelowna, where they both write and focus on their publishing company, La Plume Press.

Strauss performs for the Vernon Folk-Music Society Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Vernon Jazz Club, with local favourites The Creeks opening for Strauss.

Tickets are available through Ticket Seller and at Expressions of Time.

READ MORE: Vernon wrestling fans in for thrill

READ MORE: Tour of Vernon’s haunted theatre up for grabs in October raffle

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arts and EntertainmentLive musicVernon