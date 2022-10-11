Strauss strums stories and song on Vernon stage

For a man who comes across as very laid-back and easy-going, Norm Strauss’ track record reveals a different character all together.
With 15 solo project recordings and eight compilations to his credit, he toured Europe and Western Canada extensively pre-COVID.
Strauss’ writing has always been fuelled by his experiences on the road: by the people he has met, events, and circumstances. He has graced many stages and impressed audiences world wide with his awe-inspiring finger-style guitar playing.
Strauss still enjoys playing house concerts.
“There is something that is more raw, more honest, about performing at a house concert,” he said. “You are able to really connect with your audience.”
No matter the setting, you can expect Strauss’ show to be roughly 50 per cent music and 50 per cent story telling.
These days, you’re more apt to find him at a writing desk than on stage. Strauss and his wife Lee currently reside in Kelowna, where they both write and focus on their publishing company, La Plume Press.
Strauss performs for the Vernon Folk-Music Society Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Vernon Jazz Club, with local favourites The Creeks opening for Strauss.
Tickets are available through Ticket Seller and at Expressions of Time.
