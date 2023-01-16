Vernon Secondary students have created an original performance, which will be played out Thursday and Friday at the school theatre. (Theatre on the Hill design)

Students play out Life, Death and Shakespeare at Vernon theatre

Theatre on the Hill showcases original content and talent

High school talent is taking the stage.

Vernon Secondary School’s Theatre on the Hill presents Life, Death and Shakespeare Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.

”This show is really unique,” said drama teacher Laurie Anne Lorge. “It is completely original content mostly written in collaboration with the whole class or by student playwrights.”

Expect to see four short vignettes – the first two are devised theatre – a process where students collaborate to create and perform a new work without a pre-existing script.

Student playwright, Chloe Giroux wrote and directed the third short play, Miranda’s Plight, which is a comedy of manners set in the Regency Period.

The last play was inspired by a pie graph.

The Deaths of Shakespeare, written by Lorge, hilariously depicts almost every death scene in every Shakespeare play. Fun fact, one of the deaths is Antigonus, pursued by bear.

Everyone is welcome to the shows, taking place at the school theatre, 2100 15th St. Tickets are $10 and available at the door.

Live theatre

