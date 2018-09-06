Summer season continues for two more weeks at SilverStar

The bike park and gondola will operate from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for the next two weeks.

The gondola is not only for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts. Several trails for the hiking enthusiast which can be rewarded with breathtaking views. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

The kids are back at school, but summer is still on at SilverStar Mountain Resort for two more “bonus” weekends.

After another outstanding regular summer season on the mountain, the bike park and the gondola will operate for two bonus weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8-9 and Sept. 15-16.

Related: SilverStar officially opens Gondola

Related: Summer in swing at SilverStar Museum

“We are inviting our community to get out for one last bike ride or hike over the next two weekends before we get ready for the ski season,” said Brad Baker, Operations Director at SilverStar Mountain Resort. “Enjoy the scenic summer view from our gondola before the snow starts to fall.”

Restaurants in the village and the rental shop will also be open during the next two weekends.

The upcoming winter season is expected to kick off between mid and late November 2018 depending on the weather.

Related: SilverStar reaches new heights with gondola

Related: SilverStar makes a splash

Related: SilverStar wine, music extravaganza returns

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.