Summerland ecologist Don Gayton has a collection of essays about human relationships with nature. (Stephanie Seaton photo)

Summerland writer releases collection of essays

The Sky and the Patio is the seventh book by Summerland ecologist Don Gayton

A Summerland writer has released his seventh book.

Don Gayton’s book, The Sky and the Patio, is published by New Star Books, Vancouver.

In this collection of 25 essays, Gayton, an ecologist from Summerland, uses his backyard patio as a springboard to delve into human relationships with nature.

The book embraces such diverse topics as turtles, winemaking, antelope brush, salmon, fire ecology and book collecting,

Gayton makes his knowledge of the Okanagan accessible to readers through personal stories, vivid description and sly humour.

Over the years, Gayton has garnered a number of writing awards, including the B.C. Book Award, the Canadian Science Writers Award and the U.S. National Outdoor Book award, among others.

His previous books include Man Facing West, Okanagan Odyssey, Kokanee and Landscapes of the Interior. His books are available for purchase at Summerland’s Ryga Arts and Culture Centre gift shop or online at newstarbooks.com/book.php?book_id=1554201945.

The Sky and the Patio , a collection of essays, is the seventh book by Summerland ecologist Don Gayton. (Contributed)

