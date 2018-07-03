The cast of Skakespeare Kelowna’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Image contributed by Skakespeare Kelowna.

Sunshine, wine and a Shakespeare comedy

Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

To commemorate Shakespeare Kelowna’s 25th year, they’re putting on a show to remember.

Well known Okanagan actor and director Tracy Ross has come on board to direct a Midsummer Nightʼs Dream, William Shakespeareʼs most magical and romantic comedy.

A Midsummer Nightʼs Dream was written around 1594. It portrays the adventures of four young lovers, a group of amateur actors and their interactions with woodland fairies and a duke and duchess.

This year, from July 18 to 28, the ʻDreamʼ will be staged outdoors at SpearHead Winery.

“We thank our gracious hosts, Martina and Bill Knutsen for providing the spectacular venue high on Spiers Road in Southeast Kelowna,” said Stephen Jefferys, artistic director.

“Come and join us for an evening of wine, appetizers, Okanagan summer warmth and a world of love, spirits, fun and laughter.”

Over the last quarter of a century, Shakespeare Kelowna has staged 30 plays in several venues in the city, garnering many awards at the B.C. Theatre Festival.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The cast of Skakespeare Kelowna’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Image contributed by Skakespeare Kelowna.

The cast of Skakespeare Kelowna’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Image contributed by Skakespeare Kelowna.

Previous story
Road Hammers rock Vernon

Just Posted

Rain can’t win at Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament

Cooler, inclement weather does nothing to dampen spirits of Vernon, Enderby participants

UPDATED: Commonage crash in Vernon kills driver

Incident happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday

Fireworks were a sight to behold

The Canada Day fireworks show went off as scheduled with spectacular results.

Cold, snowy start to July for the Okanagan

No matter where you go in the Okanagan this week, you won’t escape the cold.

Longtime Supreme Court Justice retires in Vernon

Justice Frank Cole spent June 29 with nearly 100 people for celebration

Evening Among Angels in Vernon raises $9,000

Elegant event supports parents who have lost an infant

Sunshine, wine and a Shakespeare comedy

Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Vernon Cadet Camp Museum opens for the summer

The Vernon Cadet Camp Museum opened on June 28 for the summer season.

Vernon’s Alexis Park Church welcomes new pastor

The congregation of Alexis Park Church (APC) is excited to announce the arrival of their new pastor.

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

Family fun nights start tonight at Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Five special themed nights planned for Tuesdays in July at popular Vernon attraction

Tolko donates to Vernon mental health

Vernon-based company gives $6,000 for programs

Collision in Craigellachie claims motorcyclist’s life

The highway was closed for seven hours as police investigated the fatal collision

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

Most Read