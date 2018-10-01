Swollen Members drop tracks at Vernon’s Status Nightclub

Since re-grouping in 2009 after a four-year hiatus, they’re back and their profile has swelled.

Vancouver-based Swollen Members will share their iconic hits and unique blend of rap at Vernon’s Status Night Club Oct. 19.

They’ve released three full-length studio albums, a greatest hits collection, followed up their critically acclaimed Monsters In The Closet album with a sequel, and Madchild and Prevail and have both launched solo ventures.

The group’s grassroots rebirth has given the band new life and some of the biggest success of their career with their most recent album Beautiful Death Machine debuting at the No. 2 position on the Canadian Billboard Charts Top 200, making it the group’s highest charting album in Canada to date.

“Swollen Members have taken back control and are firmly in the driver’s seat with the re-launch of the group’s independent label, Battleaxe Records,” a spokesperson said. “The label was once at the forefront of the hip-hop scene, and has been reborn and is once again run by artists that understand artist development and who have their ear firmly planted in the streets.”

Swollen Members rabid fan base, commonly referred to as Battle Axe Warriors, continued to expand recruit new members each night.

“The group has always had a fanatical fan base, with many of them sporting tattoos of the group’s skull logo, but the group united fans across the globe by creating the Battle Axe Warriors website as an online community for fans. Since launching the site the group has grown to over 5,000 devout members, who use the website as a portal to connect with one another over their love of music. Since then, Battle Axe Warriors have begun uniting by organizing rallies and parties between fans across the globe,” a spokesperson said.

“The reason why countless fans have the Swollen Members skull logo with battleaxes emblazoned on their body is because it represents a return to true intense hip-hop in its rawest form. There is a brotherhood that comes along anyone who reps the Swollen Members Battleaxe on their body, t-shirt or car. The logo represents a common bond for like-minded individuals who live their life with a passion for art who are all part of the growing movement. Swollen Members continue to gain strength and add to their musical legacy. Their fan base of fanatical Battle Axe Warriors continues to grow and Swollen Members continue to be one the most relevant groups in hip-hop today.”

Local performers King Jamez, Committed and Iconic will open the show.

Tickets are $25 early bird (50 tickets available online only), $30 advance or $35 at the door. Meet and greet tickets are available for $60 (50 tickets online only). Purchase tickets online at www.statusvernon.com or at the Nightclub, Starbuds and the Downtown Internet Lounge.

