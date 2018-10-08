Ken Hartfield and the Symphonic Rock Evolution, comprised of six vocalists, percussion, bass guitar, electric guitars and a brass and string section. (Photo submitted)

Symphonic Rock Evolution brings the light to Vernon

Concert is Oct. 20

It’s a dynamic symphonic rock band unique to the north.

Symphonic Rock Evolution will be performing at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

Symphonic Rock Evolution has achieved international recognition since the release of The Light, an original composition/arrangement by bandleader Ken Hartfield. The professionally scored musical arrangements have attracted the attention of music lovers in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Mexico, Canada and the United States.

“The music performed at a Symphonic Rock Evolution concert has an explosive energy and powerful live sound,” Hartfield said in a release.

The group consists of live string and brass sections, a rock rhythm section, percussion and seven lead vocalists led by composer, arranger and producer Hartfield. Hartfield has been in the music business in Canada and the United States for more than 20 years. Hartfield’s musical arrangements give audiences the opportunity to hear new and innovative arrangements of rock classics, as well as his original music compositions. A brand new song and video that was released in August called Leave a Message will be premiered at the Vernon concert and features guest vocalist, Cari Craig (aka V.Counttessa), a talented young Kelowna musician.

Tickets are available through the Ticket Seller for $57.

Symphonic Rock Evolution brings the light to Vernon

