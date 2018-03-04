Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is proud to present this program of beauty, wit and charm that features music by Mozart and those inspired by him.

“Our guest artist is the remarkable Kevin Chen, who at the tender age of twelve is the youngest guest artist to ever grace our Masterworks stage,” said an OSO spokesperson.

Chen began piano studies at age five, and within a few short years he had won National competitions, been named to CBC’s 30 top classical musicians under 30 and placed runner up with the Montreal Symphony Concerto Competition.

“Kevin is also a prolific composer having written some eighty compositions,” said an OSO spokesperson. “And as if that wasn’t enough, Kevin can also solve a Rubik’s cube in 44 seconds flat. Prodigious indeed.”

Of course, one remarkable prodigy deserves another, the music of Mozart is featured in this program, including Symphony No. 9 – written when he was just sixteen – and his Piano Concerto No. 20 which was Chen’s request.

The second half of the program will feature Loud Sense, Chen’s latest composition for orchestra and the Pulcinella Suite by Igor Stravinsky.

In addition to being our featured performer and composer in our latest Masterworks Series, Chen will perform at the Symphony School shows, inspiring 4,500 Elementary school students throughout the Okanagan.

The OSO presents Prodigy, the fifth edition of The Chase Wines Mastwrworks Series, at the Kelowna Community Theatre March 9 at 7:30 p.m., Penticton’s Cleland Theatre March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for all shows are available for $56.25 adult, $49 senior and $26.75 student online at www.okanagansymphony.com.

Related: OSO takes a trip through Italian goliaths

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artists run with the ball at Headbones

Just Posted

Injured person airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

One person taken to KGH after suffering an injury tobogganing in Joe Rich area

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Artists run with the ball at Headbones

Headbones Gallery’s exhibition runs March 11 to April 22

Vipers upend Silverbacks for 2-0 lead

Vernon takes care of Salmon Arm 6-4 Saturday at Kal Tire Place

Multiple collisions reported south of Vernon on Highway 97

Tow-truck crews have responded to begin cleanup

Lumby grow facility breaks ground

Phase one of True Leaf campus is expected to be operational by fall 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for ‘second chance’

Police say he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York City

Okanagan students joining March For Our Lives

Penticton students fundraising to join U.S. Gun reform march

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Okanagan freestyle skier awarded Olympic training grant

Jordan Kober of Penticton recognized for Olympic potential

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Most Read

  • Artists run with the ball at Headbones

    Headbones Gallery’s exhibition runs March 11 to April 22

  • Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

    The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series