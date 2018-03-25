Symphony reignites Russian classic

It’s a classic Russian tale that was born to introduce children to the orchestra.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf in an expanded version by playwright Allison Gregory at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre April 6 at 6:30 p.m., the Kelowna Community Theatre April 7 at 1 and 3 p.m. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre April 8 at 2 p.m.

Peter, the Wolf, and all of the other animals of the story come to life with a wonderful local cast of actors and the OSO. This one hour play celebrates character and music with creative storytelling, humour and movement.

Commissioned in 1936 by the Moscow Central Children’s Theatre, Peter and the Wolf was created to introduce children to the instruments of an orchestra and is now loved by generations of people all over the world.

This adaptation still serves as an active introduction to theatre, but with a twist. Characters are creatively expanded with Buster Keaton-style hilarity and fun, featuring stage direction by Tracy Ross all under the baton of OSO Music Director, Rosemary Thomson.

“This expanded version of Prokofiev’s magical score is so clever and funny. The music is both inviting and infectious,” said Thomson. “Fun for all ages, this show is the perfect way to introduce your family to theatre and the live symphony orchestra.”

Tickets are available through www.okanagansymphony.com/tickets.

