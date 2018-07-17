The 28 member wineries of the Naramata Bench Wineries Association are prepping for the annual Naramata Tailgate Party which will be held on Sept. 8 at the Naramata Heritage Inn. Submitted photo

Tailgate Party celebrates Naramata’s early roots

South Okanagan wineries located on the Naramata Bench host their annual party

Bootleg Bash is the theme for one of the hottest events of the year, the Naramata Tailgate Party.

Tina Baird, from the 28 member wineries of the Naramata Bench Wineries Association, said everyone is prepping for the annual “let our hair down, pop some corks and celebrate harvest event,” that takes place in early September at the Naramata Heritage Inn.

Bootleg Bash celebrates the building of the Naramata Heritage Inn and the founding of Naramata in the early 1900s.

“How fitting for the wineries to circle their trucks with Naramata restaurant Chefs at the Naramata Heritage Inn for one of the Okanagan’s harvest parties of the season. Hats for men and women were all the rage those days, so don your best heritage headwear to be eligible for prizes,” said Baird.

The Naramata Bench Wineries owners and winemakers that will be pouring are from:

Roche Wines, Laughing Stock Vineyards, La Frenz Winery, Poplar Grove Winery, Kettle Valley Winery, Bella Wines, Daydreamer Wines, Nichol Vineyard, Therapy Vineyards, Serendipity Winery, Van Westen Vineyards, Elephant Island Winery, Lake Breeze Vineyards, Lang Vineyards, Terravista Vineyards, Moraine Estate Winery, Bench 1775 Winery, Black Widow Winery, Hillside Winery & Bistro, Red Rooster Winery, Monster Vineyards, Perseus Winery, Tightrope Winery, Da Silva Wines, D’Angelo Estate Winery, Deep Roots Winery, Three Sisters Winery, and Upper Bench Estate Winery.

The evening of wine, food, music, dancing, celebrating and camaraderie as the sun sets over OkanaganLake is presented by Powermac Electric and Solar, Westland Insurance and Economical Insurance.

Tickets are $125 (must be 19-years or older) and the event sells out in advance each year. Tickets cam be purchased at www.naramatabench.com or call 1-800-656-0713

Bootleg Bash takes place at the Naramata Heritage Inn from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The twenty – eight member wineries of the Naramata Bench Wineries Association are prepping for our annual "let our hair down, pop some corks and celebrate harvest event" on September 8. This is a wine and food event for wine enthusiasts to plan an Okanagan Fall weekend around. The event will be hosted this year at the Naramata Heritage Inn (www.naramatainn.com) from 6:30 to 9 PM.

Tailgate Party celebrates Naramata's early roots

South Okanagan wineries located on the Naramata Bench host their annual party

