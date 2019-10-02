Diana Thorneycroft (right) with fellow artist Susan P. Gibson in Winnipeg in September. (Photo: Diana Thorneycroft)

Take trip through Black Forest at Vernon Art Gallery

Winnipeg artist Diana Thorneycroft brings ominous exhibition to town in time for Halloween

Just in time for Halloween, an art exhibit that explores the dark mythology of the Black Forest is coming to the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

An exhibition by Canadian artist Diana Thorneycroft called Black Forest (village) will be on display from Oct. 10-Dec. 19. The exhibition brings together a selection of works from her recent projects, Herd and Black Forest (dark waters) and consists of large- and medium-scale photographs depicting dark and mysterious fairy tale narratives as well as a large platform containing architectural constructions.

Thorneycroft’s exhibit is a space created for “fictional dialogues between the themes of power, violence and ritual, while asking the viewers to consider the human condition and our desires,” in the words of gallery curator Lubos Culen.

“In many aspects, Thorneycroft’s exhibition accentuates fairy tale and folklore stories where the forest is seen as a source of threat, filled with danger where frightful, grim and ghostly things may transpire.”

Thorenycroft’s stage is populated by figures and other props produced between 2015 and 2018, with fictitious characters taking on bizarre appearances in reference to the grotesque and uncanny — two Gothic themes commonly attached to Black Forest lore.

An internationally acclaimed artist, Thorneycroft. Photographs and dioramas are primarily at play here: dioramas made of altered toy dolls and other materials are photographed using long-exposure shots.

The dolls are arranged as a group of village characters and wield threatening objects such as axes, bolt cutters, whips and nooses.

“The exhibition as a whole addresses the themes of power struggles, implied violence, and the dark ritualistic aspects that permeate the staged tableaux,” explains Culen.

Thorneycroft has received numerous awards during her career, including the 2016 Manitoba Arts Award of Distinction, senior arts grants from the Manitoba Arts Council and a Fleck Fellowship from the Banff Centre for the Arts. She’ll be doing an installation at the gallery on Oct. 8 and 9.

READ MORE: Victoria choir gives flawless Okanagan concert

READ MORE: Kelowna couple showcases work at Vernon art gallery

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
American chases Elton John through B.C., Canada to celebrate 57

Just Posted

Strong medical support boosts Vernon swimmer from ‘four months of hell’

Racked with pain training for 55+ BC Games, Dave Poggemiller rebounds with help to win eight medals

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Humongous buck in Vernon backyard

‘I’ve never seen anything like this before’

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

Emergency crews make gains for Lumby Food Bank

Emergency services crews gathered up 6,000 lbs and $2,500 in donations

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

UBC fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Parole denied again for B.C. man convicted in 1990 murders of friend’s mom, grandmother

Lord and another teen killed a friend’s mother and grandmother, at the friend’s urging

Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

‘I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,’ the survivor said.

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

UPDATE: Shooting suspect surrenders to RCMP after hour-long standoff

Victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Most Read