JOHN ARENDT MAKING MUSIC Matea Schmidt plays the ukulele and sings during a talent show on Thursday. The show, at Centre Stage Theatre, was a fundraiser to benefit an orphanage in Tanzania.

Talent show benefits African orphanage

Summerland Secondary School students organized fundraiser

A talent show, organized by leadership students from Summerland Secondary School, raised more than $2,000 to benefit an orphanage in Africa.

The show, on April 19 at Centre Stage Theatre, was organized by leadership students at the high school and featured dance, singing, music and stand-up comedy.

The money raised came from donations, canteen sales and raffle basket ticket sales.

Ethan Freistadt and Tula Thurlin, two of the organizers of the event, said all proceeds will go to the Camp Joshua orphanage in Tanzania. Students at the school have been providing assistance to the orphanage over the years.

Each year, Grade 11 and Grade 12 students from the school district go to the orphanage to provide help.

Last year, a group of 23 students helped with the construction of a dining hall. While they concrete floors and walls were completed, the building still needs a roof.

Money raised from the concert will go to the roofing project.

Funding to organize the concert came from the Summerland Rotary Club’s $100 challenge. Students participating in the challenge receive $100 from the service club. The money is then used for further fundraising efforts.

