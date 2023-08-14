Ashley Stewart shows off her bracelets referencing Taylor Swift songs and a countdown sign until the singer’s concert. Stewart just bought two tickets to see Swift in November 2024, heading from Prince Edward Island to Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ashley Stewart

Ashley Stewart shows off her bracelets referencing Taylor Swift songs and a countdown sign until the singer’s concert. Stewart just bought two tickets to see Swift in November 2024, heading from Prince Edward Island to Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ashley Stewart

Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans have to start saving — a lot

But Swifties from across Canada say cost of Toronto trip is well worth it

Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.

The Canadian Press spoke to several Swifties about how much they’re expecting to spend.

WINNING THE GOLDEN TICKET

Ashley Stewart, 24, saw Taylor Swift during her Fearless tour when it made a stop in her home province of Prince Edward Island back in 2010. This time around, she knew the pop star wouldn’t be stopping anywhere east of Toronto.

“Being from the Atlantic provinces, we fully knew that we would have to travel somewhere if we wanted to see her. So, we were expecting that if we wanted to go to the Eras Tour, we would have to pay to travel,” the longtime Swifty said.

Stewart said getting the presale code for Swift tickets felt like a scene straight out of a movie.

“I feel like we’re in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ and I just opened my golden ticket,” she told her grandmother when she opened the email with the code from Ticketmaster.

On Friday morning, Stewart secured two tickets, costing her and her best friend just over $150 each.

Since flights and hotels can’t be booked so far in advance, Stewart is using available November 2023 prices to estimate that a round-trip flight from Charlottetown will cost around $500 per person, before taxes.

“The flight will definitely be the most expensive part,” she said, adding that she’s still not sure about hotel prices.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Barbie’ has legs, tops box office again and gives industry a midsummer surge

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Spallumcheen that sent one person to hospital Sunday, Aug. 13. (File photo)
Spall shooting victim ‘less than forthcoming’ – RCMP

A view of smoky skies from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Lena Simonson/Facebook)
Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the City lf Vernon reminder residents to keep dogs and pets out of parked vehicles with a heat wave in the weather forecast for this week. (RCMP photo illustration)
Vernon RCMP respond to 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles so far this summer

As of Monday afternoon, the scene of the helicopter crash has been cleaned up, however the pilot still remains unaccounted for. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash near Enderby