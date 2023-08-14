Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans have to start saving — a lot

Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.

The Canadian Press spoke to several Swifties about how much they’re expecting to spend.

WINNING THE GOLDEN TICKET

Ashley Stewart, 24, saw Taylor Swift during her Fearless tour when it made a stop in her home province of Prince Edward Island back in 2010. This time around, she knew the pop star wouldn’t be stopping anywhere east of Toronto.

“Being from the Atlantic provinces, we fully knew that we would have to travel somewhere if we wanted to see her. So, we were expecting that if we wanted to go to the Eras Tour, we would have to pay to travel,” the longtime Swifty said.

Stewart said getting the presale code for Swift tickets felt like a scene straight out of a movie.

“I feel like we’re in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ and I just opened my golden ticket,” she told her grandmother when she opened the email with the code from Ticketmaster.

On Friday morning, Stewart secured two tickets, costing her and her best friend just over $150 each.

Since flights and hotels can’t be booked so far in advance, Stewart is using available November 2023 prices to estimate that a round-trip flight from Charlottetown will cost around $500 per person, before taxes.

“The flight will definitely be the most expensive part,” she said, adding that she’s still not sure about hotel prices.