Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir headline skating tour coming to South Okanagan

By the half-way point of last year’s sold out Thank You Canada tour, it was clear to figure skating superstars, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan, that they were far from done creating and developing a new style of skating entertainment.

Conversations then began in earnest to focus on the next logical step.

Today, Virtue and Moir announced Rock The Rink will be coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Oct. 6.

The annual tour focuses on being more than a figure skating show. Combining the highest level of on-ice superstar talent with an ever-evolving touring production, Rock The Rink will produce the highest value of entertainment. This year – along with upgrades to lighting, video and interactive technology – live music will be introduced to the show, with featured special musical guest, Birds of Bellwoods.

“Last year, we rode the Olympic wave and carried the momentum through the Thank You Canada tour – a fulfilling project that truly allowed us to connect with fans coast to coast,” said Virtue in a news release. “This year, it’s critical that we elevate the production and generate authentic entertainment in new and creative ways. Scott and I have spent our career striving for more, taking risks, and daring ourselves to be better … our approach to this is no different.”

Moir said the goal for Rock The Rink is to make it be something fans of skating and live entertainment look forward to year after year.

“We want to give people a memorable experience and broaden the scope of what can be done in the show skating realm,” said Virtue. “We are ready for fresh and innovative ways to share our passion with audiences across the country.”

Chan said he is honoured to be part of a unique production.

“Anyone that has followed our careers understands our dedication to creativity and entertainment. We want each and every person to be a part of an experience and not just a ‘show’. What we’re creating hasn’t been done before and I can’t wait to show it to the fans,” said Chan.

The production will tour from coast-to-coast across Canada, and will include a few select US cities as well. The cast will again feature Canadian greats, Virtue and Moir, Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko. The show will also be bringing some world-renowned skating talent from Europe and the US. Italian Olympic Medalist and World Champion, Carolina Kostner, and Italian World Champions, Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, will each tour in North America for the first time, while Olympic medalist and four-time US National Champion, Jeremy Abbott, will return to Canadian touring for the first time in seven years.

Tickets will go on sale Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, over the phone at 1-877-763-2849 or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.

