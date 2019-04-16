The Alternator ArtMart vending machine set to launch

Kelowna’s first artwork vending machine will open to the public in just a few weeks, bringing experimental contemporary artwork into public areas in an unexpected and unusual format.

The first edition of the ArtMart will be in the Atrium at the Rotary Centre for the Arts and will feature a diverse mix of artwork by artists from across B.C.

“The Alternator ArtMart has been a long time coming for us. From concept development through to realization, we needed a perfect balance of organizational capacity, public support and funding to bring this project to life. We are excited about unveiling this inaugural edition to the public, and discovering new ways this format can enrich Kelowna’s cultural vibrancy in the future,” said Lorna McParland, artistic and administrative director.

Ten featured artists have each created a series of objects for the project. Things to wear, things to use, things to look at, and things to make you think. This edition will be on view in the Rotary Centre for the Arts until July 6.

The Alternator will hold a launch party for the inaugural ArtMart May 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests at this event will be able to be the first to purchase a piece from the ArtMart, meet the artists, celebrate and enjoy complimentary snacks.

