Acclaimed Manitoba band first to perform on stage since the church re-opened

Contemporary Christian/gospel rockers The Color rock the first concert at the recently re-opened Grace Bible Church Friday. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

They drove all the way from Manitoba to rock the first concert since Grace Bible Church re-opened.

The Color, winners of the Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year at the Juno Awards, were joined on the new stage by Brooke Nichols of Toronto.

