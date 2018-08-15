The Hillside Outlaws photo: submitted

The Hillside Outlaws compete to play Denim on the Diamond

The Penticton based band are bringing their country music to Kelowna

The Hillside Outlaws are competing to perform at Denim on the Diamond in Kelowna after releasing their first album.

The Penticton based country band joined forces during a campfire party and the rest is history. Now the band is pursuing their dream of playing music full time; recently releasing their music video, ‘Hair of the Dog’, using Penticton’s historic Elite Restaurant as a set.

“Taking our small town mentality we really engage with the people that come and listen to us, it makes them feel like they are part of the show and we get to connect with them. We take this approach wherever we go,” lead singer, Louis Bigras,said.

The connection with their fans is what Bigras attributes their success in the Denim on the Diamond competition to perform on the same stage as Chad Brownlee, JoJo Mason, Devon Coyote, Ben Klick and Tiger Moon.

Related: Q&A with local country star Chad Brownlee

“The reason we made it this far in the first place is the fans took the time to go and vote. They took the initiative to ask their friends to vote. It’s really humbling to know that people are supporting us, we are working so hard to make this music that we forget everything else. It’s nice to see that other people are as involved and invested as we are,” Bigras said. “If we go there on Friday and we don’t win we are still winners because it’s our fan base that gave us this opportunity in the first place.”

Writing all their music collaboratively, their song ‘City Boy’ was co-written by band members, Langley Jackson and Bigras and put to music with Carlos Jiménez and Erik Galata.

Related: Denim on the Diamond to bring music to the ballpark

“The song is about never losing that country soul inside of you,” Bigras said. “Our song ‘Fairytale’, I wrote on my own and failed to write a love song, it’s the first love song I have ever written, no matter who writes the song we all get together and create the music for it, then we take it on the road and test it out.”

The final showdown between the three artists; The Hillside Outlaws, Jesse Blashill and Melissa Livingstone will take place at OK Corral Cabaret 9 p.m. where each act will perform three songs for judges and the winner will be announced the same night.

Denim on the Diamond will take place on Sept. 1 at Kings Stadium in Kelowna from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets are available here.

The official release party is Aug. 25 at Elite Restaurant in Penticton and Aug. 26 in Vancouver at the Roxy Cabaret.

Most Read