Shuswap band The News will kick off the 2020 Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Valley First Music in the Park series Friday, June 26, 7 p.m., at Armstrong’s Memorial Park with special COVID-19 rules in effect, and a limit of 50 people from Armstrong-Spallumcheen only in the audience. All concerts are being live-streamed through the Chamber’s Facebook page. (Photo submitted)

The News headlines Armstrong Spallumcheen Music in Park series

Shuswap band to kick off summer-long series limited in-person to Armstrong-Spall residents

If you haven’t heard The News yet, you’ll get your chance.

The Shuswap band will be kicking off the Valley First Music in the Park series Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at Armstrong’s Memorial Park. The series is presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, which will have special COVID-19 rules in effect through to the end of the series Aug. 28.

“Things will be a bit different as we follow PHO (Provincial Health Office) guidelines of limiting groups to 50 people,” said chamber executive director Patti Noonan. “We will only be able to cater to our community of Armstrong Spallumcheen. We will be live-streaming the bands’ performances at a couple of our local businesses so they can entertain their groups of 50.”

Armstrong Spallumcheen residences will be required to pre-register for this event through the Eventbrite link on the chamber’s Facebook page, or call the chamber office at (250) 546-8155 to register.

The concerts can be viewed through live-streaming on the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, so make sure you “Like” the page for notification. The Armstrong Legion and Wild Oak Café will be showing the performances so people can enjoy the music and support the business community at the same time.

The News is a classic rock band that plays songs just like the original artist(s), vocally and instrumentally.

Acts scheduled for July include 6 Shades of Grey (July 3, rock, country, blues); The Keys (July 10, classic rock, pop, funk, Motown, blues); Buddy Holly 101 (July 17, trio, playing music of rock pioneer); Turtle Valley and Friends (July 24, 60 years of rock, and some country, too!); J.S. Garcia Band (July 31, mix of folk, country, pop and rock styles).

The August schedule will be released later in July.

Valley First will be promoting hunger awareness through its “Feed the Valley” program each evening. Bring a non-perishable food item to Music in the Park or make a donation at the nearest Valley First branch, online at www.valleyfirst.com or Food Banks B.C. online donations portal.

In the event of bad weather, the event will not be moved inside – it will be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: Music in the Park series returning to Armstrong


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rust Valley Restorers behind car show and cruise to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Just Posted

The News headlines Armstrong Spallumcheen Music in Park series

Shuswap band to kick off summer-long series limited in-person to Armstrong-Spall residents

Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Vernon Vipers land quintet of players

Three defencemen and a pair of teammate forwards coming to the Snakes’ Den

Vernon Pickleball Association shoots for lights, roof

Phase 2 of courts project in Okanagan Landing looks to land roof and lighting

North Okanagan athletes stung by university sports cancellations

More than a dozen local soccer and football university athletes have seasons cancelled by COVID-19

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

RCMP investigate fatal shooting in Oliver

A man was shot and killed in the evening of June 13

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Shuswap couple honoured by Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Salmon Arm’s Kathy and Stu Bradford are among the groups and individuals honoured in BC and the Yukon

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

Most Read