The News headlines Armstrong Spallumcheen Music in Park series

If you haven’t heard The News yet, you’ll get your chance.

The Shuswap band will be kicking off the Valley First Music in the Park series Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at Armstrong’s Memorial Park. The series is presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, which will have special COVID-19 rules in effect through to the end of the series Aug. 28.

“Things will be a bit different as we follow PHO (Provincial Health Office) guidelines of limiting groups to 50 people,” said chamber executive director Patti Noonan. “We will only be able to cater to our community of Armstrong Spallumcheen. We will be live-streaming the bands’ performances at a couple of our local businesses so they can entertain their groups of 50.”

Armstrong Spallumcheen residences will be required to pre-register for this event through the Eventbrite link on the chamber’s Facebook page, or call the chamber office at (250) 546-8155 to register.

The concerts can be viewed through live-streaming on the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, so make sure you “Like” the page for notification. The Armstrong Legion and Wild Oak Café will be showing the performances so people can enjoy the music and support the business community at the same time.

The News is a classic rock band that plays songs just like the original artist(s), vocally and instrumentally.

Acts scheduled for July include 6 Shades of Grey (July 3, rock, country, blues); The Keys (July 10, classic rock, pop, funk, Motown, blues); Buddy Holly 101 (July 17, trio, playing music of rock pioneer); Turtle Valley and Friends (July 24, 60 years of rock, and some country, too!); J.S. Garcia Band (July 31, mix of folk, country, pop and rock styles).

The August schedule will be released later in July.

Valley First will be promoting hunger awareness through its “Feed the Valley” program each evening. Bring a non-perishable food item to Music in the Park or make a donation at the nearest Valley First branch, online at www.valleyfirst.com or Food Banks B.C. online donations portal.

In the event of bad weather, the event will not be moved inside – it will be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

