Theatre in the vineyard coming to Okanagan Falls winery

The Virago Collective is offering a unique theatre experience through three Okanagan wineries in July, with a stop at Okanagan Falls’ Blasted Church on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

A play is being performed outdoors in the vineyards while guests can enjoy wine and theatre in the open air. The play is called ‘Atlantis’ which is a poetic and lyrical script by Maureen Hunter that explores an unlikely love affair that outrages an entire village but provides personal and spiritual healing to the two protagonists. Set on the Greek Island of Santorini, the play is staged outdoors at the three wineries.

Atlantis had its first outdoor run from July 6 to 9 at Meadow Vista Honey Wines in Kelowna, and then on July 13 and 14 at Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna followed by their upcoming show at Blasted Church Vineyards in Okanagan Falls on July 15.

“It’s a unique experience to be able to enjoy local wines and a play by a Canadian playwright, starring Canadian talent. This is a chance to enjoy the Okanagan summer with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see something very special,” said Peter Church, who plays Ben. “It’s very poetic and lyrical, so if you’re looking for car chases, it’s not the play to see; but if you’re looking for a mesmerizing story that you won’t find anywhere else, then this show is for you.”

Tickets are $30 + fees and are available now through Ticket Owl. Age 18+ is recommended due to some mature content. Tickets will be available at the door, pending availability.

Theater