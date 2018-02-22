Theatre Review: Hating on Hamlet sparks dialogue

To leave, or not to leave — that is the question that faces Andrew Rally in ‘I Hate Hamlet ‘

A ghostly John Barrymore (Harrison Coe) takes young TV star Andrew Rally (Matt MacLaren) under his spectral wing as he attempts to teach him the art of playing Hamlet in I Hate Hamlet, which runs at Powerhouse Theatre Feb. 21 to March 3. (Kelly Winston photo)

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

We’ve all had moments of self-doubt, but for feckless television thespian Andrew Rally (Matt MacLaren), that doubt is completely justified because he can’t act.

Nevertheless, after his popular TV show has been cancelled, Rally finds himself at an artistic crossroads — does he want glory, or a paycheque?

There lies the conflict in Paul Rudnick’s, I Hate Hamlet, the latest offering from Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre Society.

Rally chooses the former and decides to pick up and move to America’s “cultural epicentre,” New York City, and reluctantly accepts the role actors ritualistically refer to as “the greatest in the English-speaking world,” Hamlet.

The production is to be staged in Central Park, much to the dismay of Rally’s agent, the marble-mouthed Lillian Troy (Catherine Hansen) and his friend, Gary (Ken Ingram, who humorously embraces the role of a stereotypical Hollywood producer-type).

Rally, a native of Los Angeles, arrives in his newly-rented, extravagant Greenwich Village brownstone, which he learns from his delightfully offbeat realtor Felicia (Sandra Behan) was long ago occupied by legendary actor, John Barrymore.

Rally doesn’t love the apartment — a glorious two story gothic apartment set, constructed by Gord Bannerman’s team and decorated by Sarah McLean’s crew, reminiscent of Niles Crane’s Montana digs, for any Frasier fans out there.

He quickly confesses to his girlfriend, the relentlessly cheerful and relentlessly chaste Deirdre, (in a scene-stealing performance by Caitlin Krahn) that he is deeply disturbed by his decision. After all, Rally can’t act, and he is soon to perform a difficult part made famous by Barrymore — onstage, away from the gilded shelter of Hollywood.

At the urging of his friends, Rally reluctantly participates in an attempt to contact Barrymore from the great beyond.

With the aid of some pretty impressive fog and strobe light effects, they are successful, and the ghost of Barrymore, resplendent in full Hamlet costume, appears to the stunned Hollywoodian to give his would-be successor instructions in Shakespearean acting, life, love and his take on The Method.

From the moment he enters in full regalia — tights and all, Harrison Coe’s uproarious take on the legendary lush, lover and lecher steals the show.

Directed by Adele Kuyek, Rudnick’s attempt at screwball comedy at times falls a little flat, is overall charming, witty at times, and basically, a well-spent night at the theatre. Full disclosure, within the first 20-minutes it pulled this surly writer out of her bad mood — not an easy task.

The production, while not slick, has some great effects by Cara Nunn and Bob Oldfield. Some of the actors definitely out-shone their colleagues, but they all had great energy, and most importantly, the ability to roll with the punches. It would be remiss not to mention MacLaren, who plays our protagonist.

His best moments are when Rally is showing us just how terrible an actor he is. It takes great skill to pretend to act badly without hamming it up too much, and MacLaren walks that line with conviction.

Rudnick’s play isn’t perfect, but it leaves you questioning and instigates conversation. And isn’t that what good art is all about?

Powerhouse Theatre presents I Hate Hamlet until March 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 25 and March 3 at 2 p.m. Following a new partnership with Little Tex Restaurant, now under new ownership, ticketholders can partake in special show night meal deals prior to the curtains, and return afterwards for dessert deals. Tickets are $28 adult, $20 for students and are available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.