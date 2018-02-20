Theatre troupe brings justice to Vernon stage

People’s Law School’s Justice Theatre troupe takes the Schubert Centre stage Feb. 28

Justice and theatre, together at last.

That’s the formula behind the Justice Theatre troupe’ — People’s Law School team of professionally-trained actors — upcoming performance at the Schubert Centre, 3505-30th Ave., Feb. 28.

Presented by the Restorative Justice Society-North Okanagan, the dramatic live performance of a criminal trial is followed by a community justice forum.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a complimentary light dinner. No cover charge. Call 250-550-7846 for more information.

