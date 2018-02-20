Theatre troupe brings justice to Vernon stage

Justice and theatre, together at last.

That’s the formula behind the Justice Theatre troupe’ — People’s Law School team of professionally-trained actors — upcoming performance at the Schubert Centre, 3505-30th Ave., Feb. 28.

Presented by the Restorative Justice Society-North Okanagan, the dramatic live performance of a criminal trial is followed by a community justice forum.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a complimentary light dinner. No cover charge. Call 250-550-7846 for more information.

