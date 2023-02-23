Mega Motocross riders at the 75th Penticton Peach Festival in August 2022. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

‘Thrilling, scary, unbelievable’: Mega Motocross returning to Penticton Peach Festival

Extreme stunts return to Lakeshore Drive from Aug. 9 to 11

Jaw-dropping, thrilling action returns this summer when three of the country’s top motocross riders perform extreme stunts at the 76th edition of the Penticton Peach Festival.

Canadian Tire Mega Motocross returns to Peachfest from Aug. 9 to 11, on Lakeshore Drive, adjacent to Okanagan Lake Park, PeachFest organizers announced on Thursday.

The riders this year include Vanderhoof’s Jeff Fehr, who is recognized as the first Canadian to do a backflip on a motorbike. He also set a world backflip record with a jump of 108 feet.

“We look forward to Penticton every year,” said motocross spokesman Kris Garwasiuk. “It is one of the biggest festivals in B.C. and we draw huge crowds for the show.”

Garwasiuk’s nine-year-old son, Kruz, will also be among the riders.

At the 75th-anniversary of Peachfest last year, riders welcomed busy crowds for three days of high-flying moves in a more than 300-metre space on Lakeshore Drive.

PHOTOS: Jaws drop in Penticton as Mega Motocross takes over Peach Fest

Joining the motocross riders this year will be the Havoc Pro Scooter Team.

The 76th edition of the Penticton Peach Festival runs from Aug. 9 to 13.

The motocross event and all PeachFest entertainment is free of admission. Last year’s festival drew record crowds.

PeachFest organizers have recently released the concert line-up for the August show, with Kim Mitchell opening the event.

READ MORE: Kim Mitchell continues his rock n’ roll duty

