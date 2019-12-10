Time to celebrate Christmas Cowboy Style with Double Stop Creek & Friends in Penticton

Denise Soule (left) and Sue McEvoy of Double Stop Creek are bringing their show Christmas Cowboy Style to Penticton’s Elk’s Lodge on Dec. 15. The ladies will be joined by additional musicians and tickets are $15 each, (Photo from Facebook)

The B.C.-based country band will be joined by additional musicians at Penticton's Elk's Lodge

It’s time to celebrate Christmas Cowboy Style with Double Stop Creek & Friends at the Penticton’s Elk’s Lodge.

Friends and musicians Denise Soule and Sue McEvoy partnered with Denise’s husband, Jamie, to create Double Stop Creek.

“Our love of music brought us together and helped us persevere through tragic personal loss when Jamie passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on New Year’s day of 2019,” states their website.

The surviving members are going to be joined by some friends for their upcoming show, Christmas Cowboy Style, at Elk’s Lodge on Dec. 15 starting at 7 p.m.

The lodge is located at 343 Ellis St. and tickets are $15 each, available at the door or in advance.

Their first two performances of the show in Osoyoos and Midway played to sold out crowds.

For more information about Double Stop Creek, visit their website or Facebook page.

