Dancers (Back row from left) Emma Tishenko, Abigail Bittle, Alyssa Weatherill and Lyla Dyck; (front row) Nova Dueck, Aybree Boulter, Ellie Bittle, Grace Tishenko are ready for their recital Saturday. (En Avant image)
Tiny dancers take Vernon’s Powerhouse stage
En Avant School of Dance recital Saturday, June 15
En Avant School of Dance dancers are preparing for their recital, set for Saturday, June 15, at the Powerhouse Theatre.
Tickets are available at the studio by calling 250-542-7192, or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
