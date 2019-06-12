Tiny dancers take Vernon’s Powerhouse stage

Dancers (Back row from left) Emma Tishenko, Abigail Bittle, Alyssa Weatherill and Lyla Dyck; (front row) Nova Dueck, Aybree Boulter, Ellie Bittle, Grace Tishenko are ready for their recital Saturday. (En Avant image)

En Avant School of Dance dancers are preparing for their recital, set for Saturday, June 15, at the Powerhouse Theatre.

Tickets are available at the studio by calling 250-542-7192, or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Also taking place Saturday: Vernon Sunshine Festival line-up revealed

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.