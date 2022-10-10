Tour of Vernon’s ‘haunted’ theatre up for grabs in October raffle

Okanagan Screen Arts Society will host tour of historic Towne Theatre as first prize

Is Vernon’s historic Towne Theatre truly haunted? The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is giving one lucky person and 15 guests a chance to find out with a ‘ghostly’ fundraiser. (File photo)

A more appropriate fundraiser during Halloween month one cannot think of.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society, owners of Vernon’s historic Towne Theatre, is holding a raffle called The Ghost of the Towne.

The 30th Avenue theatre has long been rumoured to have tunnels underneath its location, and a haunted upstairs office.

“The prizes are fun,” said Scott John with the screen arts society. “Including a tour for you and your friends of the almost 100-year-old theatre which has been called one of the most haunted places in Western Canada by books and TV shows.”

Tickets for the raffle are $20 each, available at the Towne box office and concession.

First prize is a theatre tour followed by a wine and cheese reception for the winner and 15 guests, a one-year Towne Theatre membership, and photo displayed as ‘Ghost of the Towne’ for a year.

Second prize is a one-year theatre patron pass.

Third prize is a Monday Night at the Arts membership.

The draw will take place – naturally – Halloween evening, Monday, Oct. 31, at 7:45 p.m. at the Monday Night at the Arts screening.

The winner does not have to be in attendance.

