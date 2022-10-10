Tour of Vernon’s ‘haunted’ theatre up for grabs in October raffle

A more appropriate fundraiser during Halloween month one cannot think of.
The Okanagan Screen Arts Society, owners of Vernon’s historic Towne Theatre, is holding a raffle called The Ghost of the Towne.
The 30th Avenue theatre has long been rumoured to have tunnels underneath its location, and a haunted upstairs office.
“The prizes are fun,” said Scott John with the screen arts society. “Including a tour for you and your friends of the almost 100-year-old theatre which has been called one of the most haunted places in Western Canada by books and TV shows.”
Tickets for the raffle are $20 each, available at the Towne box office and concession.
First prize is a theatre tour followed by a wine and cheese reception for the winner and 15 guests, a one-year Towne Theatre membership, and photo displayed as ‘Ghost of the Towne’ for a year.
Second prize is a one-year theatre patron pass.
Third prize is a Monday Night at the Arts membership.
The draw will take place – naturally – Halloween evening, Monday, Oct. 31, at 7:45 p.m. at the Monday Night at the Arts screening.
The winner does not have to be in attendance.
