Is Vernon’s historic Towne Theatre truly haunted? The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is giving one lucky person and 15 guests a chance to find out with a ‘ghostly’ fundraiser. (File photo)

Tour of Vernon’s ‘haunted’ theatre up for grabs in October raffle

Okanagan Screen Arts Society will host tour of historic Towne Theatre as first prize

A more appropriate fundraiser during Halloween month one cannot think of.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society, owners of Vernon’s historic Towne Theatre, is holding a raffle called The Ghost of the Towne.

The 30th Avenue theatre has long been rumoured to have tunnels underneath its location, and a haunted upstairs office.

“The prizes are fun,” said Scott John with the screen arts society. “Including a tour for you and your friends of the almost 100-year-old theatre which has been called one of the most haunted places in Western Canada by books and TV shows.”

Tickets for the raffle are $20 each, available at the Towne box office and concession.

First prize is a theatre tour followed by a wine and cheese reception for the winner and 15 guests, a one-year Towne Theatre membership, and photo displayed as ‘Ghost of the Towne’ for a year.

Second prize is a one-year theatre patron pass.

Third prize is a Monday Night at the Arts membership.

The draw will take place – naturally – Halloween evening, Monday, Oct. 31, at 7:45 p.m. at the Monday Night at the Arts screening.

The winner does not have to be in attendance.

