Carr's Landing Art Tour wraps up 19th season. (District of Lake Country)

Touring art in Carr’s Landing

Celebrating 19 years of art in Lake Country

The Carr’s Landing Art Tour wrapped up in Lake Country after two weekends of self-guiding.

For two weekends a year, artists open their homes and studios to share their creations.

Artists included metal sculptor Doug Alcock, painter and sculptor Chris Malmkvist, painters John Waite, Wesley Waite and Laine Lowe, Virginia May Brown, auto restoration Gary Warren and literary artist Alan R. Warren.

This year marked the 19th year of the tour, which ran July 29-30 and Aug. 5-6.

Those who toured the area could download a map and make their way along the scenic tour, to meet artists and purchase art that fits almost any budget.

ArtLake Country

