Glenn Wool is a Canadian stand-up comedian. (Contributed)

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

Trainwreck Comedy is gearing up to celebrate a decade of laughs next month when it hosts an open mic comedy night at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna.

The first-ever open mic night was held ten years ago at O’Flannigan’s and has since grown immensely, becoming the Okanagan’s premier stand-up comedy show with venues in Penticton, West Kelowna, Vernon and Big White all hosting the show.

“It’s hard to believe 10 years have passed already,” said Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy.

“So many comedians got their start on the Train Wreck Comedy stage over that time and now it’s such a thrill to bring some of the best comedians in North America to the Okanagan on a regular basis.”

READ MORE: CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

The 10 year anniversary kick-off show will be the first of an all-year celebration that features well-known comedian Glenn Wool as the headliner as well as another surprise comedian for only $10 for the first 100 people.

“$10 tickets on the 10th of March is a pretty good way to kick-off 10 years,” said Balsdon.

“We want to thank everyone for their support over the last decade and this show will do just that! You would pay $40-$50 to see this same line-up in a theatre, so people would be crazy to miss out on this celebration.”

Glenn Wool’s TV credits include appearences on John Oliver’s ‘New York Stand-Up Show’ as well as on the Green Room with Paul Provenza to name a couple.

Most recently Glenn has been successful in the international comedy circuit, [erfroming for large crowds in Holland, Singapore, Dubai, Melbourne, Montreal and more.

The Train Wreck Comedy 10 Year Anniversary Kick-off Show at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 10 at O’Flannigan’s Pub. Tickets are just $10 (plus tax and fees) for the first 100 people. Tickets available now at www.trainwreckcomedy.com

READ MORE: Swinging with the Stars raises $314,500 for Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Comedy and Humour

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna
Next story
Former Victoria Secret model skiing in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Brother and sister thrive with Silver Star ski program

Carter Classic supports kids like Adam and Amy, diagnosed with autism, hit the slopes

Lumby squad wins wild-card entry to provincials

Charles Bloom Timberwolves draw No. 1-ranked team for B.C. A senior girls tourney in Kelowna

Kal Lake Park gets early spring cleaning

B.C. Parks ecosystem maintenance and wildfire mitigation project on now until end of March

Coldstream junior girls pull off huge basketball upset

Kal Lakers, seeded 22 out of 24, shock 11th-ranked Delta team in first round at BC junior finals

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Former Victoria Secret model skiing in Revelstoke

Australian model Miranda Kerr has been in the area for several days

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

The festival features local craft beer and bites

Galloway: Be kind

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

Most Read