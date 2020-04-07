Rob Balsdon of TrainWreck Comedy in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Trainwreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon showcases quarantine routine

Balsdon made a video making light of life in isolation

Now that most Canadians have been practising physical and social distancing for weeks, many have come to establish daily routines or a lack thereof.

Ron Balsdon, the owner of Trainwreck Comedy in Kelowna, decided to bring some positivity to the COVID-19 crisis by creating a comedic skit, as he makes cracks at how many of us, whether we’d like to admit it or not, are spending our days in quarantine.

Trainwreck Comedy celebrated a decade of laughs on Tuesday, Mar. 10. with an open mic comedy night at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna.

The first-ever open mic night was held ten years ago at O’Flannigan’s and has since grown immensely, becoming the Okanagan’s premier stand-up comedy show with venues in Penticton, West Kelowna, Vernon and Big White all hosting the show.

Here is an interview with Trainwreck Comedy owner Rob Balsdon and a recap of the show.

READ MORE: Netflix reduces video quality in Canada to lower internet bandwidth use

READ MORE: COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

ComedyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Corb Lund’s revised tour includes Vernon stop

Just Posted

RCMP on the hunt for ‘armed’ suspects in Lumby/Enderby

Residents alarmed over increased police presence Tuesday morning

COVID-19: Vernon company creates reusable respirators

From athletes to those most at risk, VO2 Master’s adapts production to fill PPE need

Okanagan College grading system critical despite COVID-19 pandemic

On heels of petition penned by student, VP academic says grading system necessary for accurate assessments

COVID-19: No guaranteed funding for North Okanagan Friendship Centre

Doors closed to public for foreseeable future, but staff adapting to maintain programming

Parents reach for teaching help from Vernon business

Vernon Teach and Learn equipped with tools to make at-home educating easy, fun

Trainwreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon showcases quarantine routine

Balsdon made a video making light of life in isolation

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

West Kelowna RCMP investigating early morning shooting

A man was shot in the 2400 block of Quince Road just before 1:30 a.m. on April 7

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Look at hospitalizations, not recovery stats for COVID-19, B.C. professor says

Cases in hospital are a definitive count of people who have the novel coronavirus

B.C. First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear five challenges about the pipeline

N95 masks on the way for Canada after 3M reaches deal with White House

The Trump White House had ordered 3M to stop shipping masks to Canada

Summerland couple sharing positive messages

Carsten and Val Nielsen are displaying professionally made signs during COVID-19 pandemic

LETTER: Vernon oncologist urges public to ‘hold the line’

Doctor says we all must do our part amid COVID-19 pandemic despite economic impact

Most Read