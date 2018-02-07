Trio set to rock the Vernon Jazz Club stage

The Alex Flock Trio is slated to perform for the Vernon Jazz Society Feb. 10

Candice McMahon

Special to The Morning Star

A former student of legendary guitar master Neil Fraser, Alex Flock now makes his living as a versatile guitarist in the Vancouver area and is noted as a master guitar player of the very highest standard, in his own right.

Flock is also an award-winning guitarist, receiving the Fraser MacPherson Jazz Scholarship and a two-time finalist in the Canadian Guitar Competition. Whether playing an intimate show or baring his soulful jazz, funk, and fingerstyle fortes, Flock brings an intensity to each performance.

“I’m very excited to be playing the Vernon Jazz Club with my trio,” Flock said. “Some of my first performances took place there, so it’s exciting to be returning after years of musical growth to share a new project of mine that I’m very passionate about.”

The Alex Flock Trio was born in 2015 as a creative outlet for this busy Vancouver sideman and session musician. The project was conceived as a means to fuse his favourite musical influences.

With influences ranging from Django Reinhardt to Chet Atkins to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Flock writes original material for the group combining funk/blues/jazz into a sound that’s accessible to a large audience, yet still uniquely his own.

In addition, the stripped-down instrumentation of a trio provides the perfect vehicle for arrangements of classic tunes such as I Heard It Through the Grapevine, I Wish and Walking on the Moon, as well as more contemporary hits.

Keyboardist Mary Ancheta completed her bachelor’s of arts in music degree from McMaster University in 1997. Since then, she has been composing for and performing in countless band, film and television productions.

Ancheta is the two-time winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest featuring her vocals, and she scored the film Everyone, which was awarded the Golden Zenith Award for Best Canadian Film at the 2004 Montreal International Film Festival.

However, it’s her talents as a pianist that Ancheta will be showcasing for this gig. She has played to many large audiences across Canada and the United States, sharing the stage with the likes of Nickelback, John Mayer, Hawksley Workman, Default and Emm Gryner.

Samuel Cartwright is a multi-instrumentalist hailing from Vancouver who will be playing synth-bass and drums. After attaining a degree in music performance from Capilano University, he has made himself a career as a performer and music educator. A drummer of many styles, Cartwright is in high demand both for his distinctive approach to accompaniment and for his enthralling musicality.

Always dynamic and engaging, the Alex Flock Trio delivers a captivating and intriguing performance the audience won’t soon forget.

The Alex Flock Trio will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club, 3000-31st Street, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Cash only bar on site. Tickets $20 online at www.vernonjazz.com and at Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.