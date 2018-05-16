Trooper performs at Royal LePage Place in Kelowna in 2017. (Black Press File Photo)

Trooper to perform on Shuswap Lake

May 19 concert will see Canadian rockers perform atop a 94 foot houseboat

Almost everyone has heard hit songs by the band Trooper on the radio, but anyone with a boat will be able to hear them playing live on Shuswap Lake this weekend.

Waterway houseboats are hosting the Canadian rockers as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations on May 19.

“The buzz around the concert this year is huge,” said Waterway’s operations manager Colleen Anderson. “50 years in business is pretty amazing.”

This is the fifth year in a row Waterway has hosted a May long weekend concert. In previous years Gord Bamford, Andrew Allen and cover bands paying tribute to the likes of Credence Clearwater Revival, ABBA and Fleetwood Mac have taken the stage.

The headlining act Trooper was formed in 1975 and is known for several hit songs including Raise A Little Hell, We’re Here For A Good Time (Not A Long Time) and The Boys In The Bright White Sports Car.

Local band Breaking Curfew will be opening this year’s show before Trooper takes the stage.

Although the musical talent involved is undeniable, it is the stage itself, a 94-foot houseboat anchored near the Cinnemousun Narrows that will make the concert unique. Anderson said the show will be going on a little ways east of the sea store.

Many of the boats around the stage will be Waterway houseboats.

“We’re sold out for the long weekend. There is nothing left, I don’t even have a ski boat left,” Anderson said.

Anderson commended the work of the Waterway staff; she said getting the company’s entire fleet ready to sail this early in the season was no easy feat.

“Anyone that’s out on the lake is more than welcome to come to the concert,” Anderson said.

The floating festivities kick off at noon.

A new movie being shot in Kelowna is looking for extras

The casting call focuses on ethnic diversity

