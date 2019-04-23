Tunes for Teeth event spreads smiles

Support is being sought to create even more healthier smiles in the community.
The Community Dental Access Centre is hosting a fundraiser Friday, April 26. The Tunes for Teeth Musical Variety Show and Silent Auction gets underway at 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are $30 through the Ticket Seller (online at www.ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469) and at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
“Proceeds will help fund dental care for low income families, seniors and children,” said CDAC’s Bob Kersey.
The Centre has been creating smiles in the area for seven years now.
“We have a few volunteer dentists as well as our own on staff,” said Kersey.
The clinic’s patient numbers and services have swelled. A fall 2018 report shows an increase from 1,908 to 2,543 patients provided services value at $636,668 (approximately half of which was provided at no cost to the patients).
“Not sure what I would have done if the clinic hadn’t helped me,” one patient said.
The benefit concert will feature the local talents of Brandon Schmor, Heather Harker, Alex MacArthur, The Big Idea Band and The Shukeles.
