Dallas Green, City and Colour, plays an acoustic set at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre April 13. It was Green’s first show in Vernon. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Two tracks of new City and Colour album recorded live in Vernon

Oh Sister, Against the Grain featured on Guide Me Back Home recorded in Vernon on April 13, 2017

More than one year since he ignited the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage with smooth, mellow acoustic jams, Dallas Green, City and Colour, has released two tracks commemorating the performance.

Oh Sister, originally penned for the June 2011 release of City and Colour’s third full-length album Little Hell, and Against the Grain off Green’s February 2008 second full-length release Bring Me Your Love, re-recorded live at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre April 13, 2017, come in at track No. 8 and 15 respectively of City and Colour’s Oct. 5, 2018 record Guide Me Back Home.

Related: City and Colour brings mellow acoustic set to Vernon

The album, Green’s sixth as City and Colour, features 20 tracks from his discography recorded with nought but an acoustic guitar and, on occasion, the keys at various live performances across the country, including Friends recorded live in Surrey on April 7.

Green, an Ontario product who rose to acclaim as a singer and guitarist of St. Catherine’s five-piece post-hardcore band Alexisonfire, is donating $1 from the sale of each copy of Guide Me Back Home to MusiCounts – a program that helps kids access instruments and gain an education in music.

Guide Me Back Home is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Vinyl and CD presales are available through cityandcolour.store-08.com.

