UBC Okanagan student Sarah Polak works in her studio preparing for the upcoming Bachelor of Fine Arts grad exhibition. photo: Contributed

UBC Okanagan visual arts students to present Strangely Familiar

The art exhibition will feature artists from the graduating class

UBC Okanagan’s Bachelor of Fine Arts, visual arts students will host their annual graduation art exhibition this month.

The exhibition, called Strangely Familiar will run from April 11 to 23 on campus in the Creative and Critical Studies building, which will be transformed into an exhibition space. The show will highlight a range of the best works created by 20 emerging artists in the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

Strangely Familiar includes a wide variety of artists’ works including sculpture, photography, drawing, painting, digital media and printmaking. Many of the students are working with themes of connection to place and technology.

READ MORE: Safe recycled waste materials are being used by local artists to create art

READ MORE: ‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

“Creating the work for this exhibition is undoubtedly one of the hardest parts of the BFA program, but also one of the most rewarding,” said Visual Arts professor Katherine Pickering.

“Behind the scenes, this exhibition requires an enormous amount of research, project development and critical feedback. We’re really excited for all this hard work and dedication to come to fruition in this final show.”

READ MORE: First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

READ MORE: New exhibition opens at Kelowna Art Gallery

The closing reception will be open to the public, Thursday, April 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature music, food and wine and beverages from local wineries and breweries.

The show is free and open to the public from April 11 to 23, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding Good Friday and Easter Monday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Worker dies in fall while setting up Coachella Festival
Next story
Vernon show shares hits from the ’60s

Just Posted

Vernon show shares hits from the ’60s

Community Singers get groovy this weekend

Alleged Kelowna pimp to be sentenced later this month

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Family, friends reeling from news of Lake Country murder

“We’re all just devastated by what happened.”

Geese continue to run amok at Vernon park

Additional control efforts unlikely at Kin Beach

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Hope you enjoyed the sun, grey is on its way back

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Grey skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a rainy week.

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

UBC Okanagan visual arts students to present Strangely Familiar

The art exhibition will feature artists from the graduating class

RCMP arrest suspect in Salmon Arm robbery

Suspect was the target of an unsuccessful police raid in Sicamous in February

Community centre has served Summerland for 50 years

Summerland Drop In Recreation Centre was formed in February, 1969

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

A night of cirque and wine comes to Kelowna

BC wine, cider and spirits festival brings Calgary’s Le Cirque de la Nuit to Kelowna

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Most Read