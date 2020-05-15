UBCO fine arts students take year-end exhibit online

Every year UBC Okanagan Bachelor of Fine Arts students hold a final exhibition to share their work with the community, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person event just isn’t possible.

The university has been closed since March and students were faced with the fact they might not be able to hold the exhibition and show off their final work.

But, according to Visual Arts Professor Myron Campbell, students have collaborated to ensure the opportunity to have an exhibit didn’t slip away and instead have created a virtual exhibition titled, Any Moment.

“Each student set up space at home to complete the work, and they have been working together with a writer and web designer to create a virtual exhibition,” he said. “This vibrant cohort of students continued to produce artwork in makeshift studio spaces in bedrooms, on balconies, in kitchens, the outdoors and even a camper trailer.”

Any Moment includes a wide variety of work such as sculpture, video installation, painting, drawing and animation.

The exhibition showcases a range of the best works created by 10 emerging artists.

“This year’s graduating students have been busy creating diverse artworks full of personal storytelling and connection to place,” said Lecturer Katherine Pickering. “We’re really looking forward to having this work available for the public to experience this heartfelt exhibition of work.”

Visual arts student Sara Spencer is one of the students who was disappointed that she would not be able to show her work in the usual exhibition space but said creating an online exhibition has been a great experience.

“While we can’t have everyone together at a live exhibition, it will still be good to have a virtual exhibition and be able to reach so many more people,” Spencer said. “It will create more opportunities and help to brighten up the world around us.”

The exhibition opens Friday, May 15. For more information, visit: www.ubcovacu.org.

