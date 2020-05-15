Student Cassie Mckenzie’s art work, Rediscovery, 2020. Digital Animation

UBCO fine arts students take year-end exhibit online

The exhibit Any Moment opened online today

Every year UBC Okanagan Bachelor of Fine Arts students hold a final exhibition to share their work with the community, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person event just isn’t possible.

The university has been closed since March and students were faced with the fact they might not be able to hold the exhibition and show off their final work.

But, according to Visual Arts Professor Myron Campbell, students have collaborated to ensure the opportunity to have an exhibit didn’t slip away and instead have created a virtual exhibition titled, Any Moment.

“Each student set up space at home to complete the work, and they have been working together with a writer and web designer to create a virtual exhibition,” he said. “This vibrant cohort of students continued to produce artwork in makeshift studio spaces in bedrooms, on balconies, in kitchens, the outdoors and even a camper trailer.”

Any Moment includes a wide variety of work such as sculpture, video installation, painting, drawing and animation.

The exhibition showcases a range of the best works created by 10 emerging artists.

“This year’s graduating students have been busy creating diverse artworks full of personal storytelling and connection to place,” said Lecturer Katherine Pickering. “We’re really looking forward to having this work available for the public to experience this heartfelt exhibition of work.”

Visual arts student Sara Spencer is one of the students who was disappointed that she would not be able to show her work in the usual exhibition space but said creating an online exhibition has been a great experience.

“While we can’t have everyone together at a live exhibition, it will still be good to have a virtual exhibition and be able to reach so many more people,” Spencer said. “It will create more opportunities and help to brighten up the world around us.”

The exhibition opens Friday, May 15. For more information, visit: www.ubcovacu.org.

READ MORE: BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

READ MORE: Family films mistakenly sold at Kelowna garage sale find way back home 10 years later

Artart exhibit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Mad Men’ star Jon Hamm gives a shout out to B.C. city in very Canadian video

Just Posted

UBCO fine arts students take year-end exhibit online

The exhibit Any Moment opened online today

Skip the dump: Okanagan ReStores reopen amid COVID-19

Quarantine cleaners rejoice, Habitat for Humanity will begin accepting donations Tuesday

VIDEO: Downtown Vernon businesses reopening amid COVID-19

The Downtown Vernon Association put together a video with business owners to update customers

COVID-19: ‘We’re not done yet,’ Vernon mayor says ahead of long weekend

Keep distance, follow provincial directives, stay and support local over Victoria Day holiday

PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Parade in appreciation of healthcare workers went past Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday evening

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Flooding not expected at Summerland creeks

Snow pack has melted and reservoirs are now spilling

COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice offers service for patients

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

Financial aid available to those who have graduated in region within past five years

Most Read